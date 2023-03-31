Curbing hate speech

The Supreme Court has hit the nail on the head by stating that hate speech will end when politicians stop mixing politics with religion. The court has also been scathing in its criticism of the powers that be, saying that ‘the State has become impotent, powerless and does not act in time’ to stamp out this menace that imperils India’s secular ethos and democratic credentials. There is no gainsaying that mixing politics with religion is a time-tested ploy to polarise the voters and reap electoral dividends. This dangerous cocktail has also been used time and again to incite violence against one community or the other, as witnessed in an unending series of communal clashes all across the country.

However, the court is only partially right in attributing this scourge to fringe elements. It is not uncommon for ministers, MPs, MLAs and other leaders of mainstream political parties to spew venom during their speeches. And rarely does their respective party leadership admonish or punish them for their inflammatory utterances. These rabble-rousers certainly don’t represent the fringe. It’s leniency or indifference on the part of their party bosses that emboldens them to relentlessly pursue their vicious agenda. A stern message to separate politics from religion has to come from the top brass and percolate down to the grassroots workers. If no such message is conveyed, communal polarisation inevitably holds sway.

The Central and state governments have a huge role to play in ensuring that all merchants of hate are brought to book, irrespective of their political affiliation. The Centre has struck a discordant note by telling the apex court not to be ‘selective’ in seeking a response from the states on action taken over incendiary statements. As a custodian of the Constitution, the judiciary has been forthright in pulling up any government that has failed to crack down on hate speech. Exemplary, time-bound action against the hate-mongers is a must to deter others from taking this perilous route. Political outfits that allow such elements to run riot should also be held accountable.