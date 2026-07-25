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Home / Editorials / Custodial torture : Allegations demand swift, impartial action

Custodial torture : Allegations demand swift, impartial action

The Tribune Editorial : It undermines both justice and policing

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:14 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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THE allegations emerging from Sohna in Gurugram are chilling enough to shake faith in the criminal justice system. According to the accused’s statement recorded by a judicial magistrate, police personnel allegedly forced him to draw one of four slips marked “Death”, “Fracture”, “Bullet Injury” and “Reward Money”, before deliberately fracturing his leg after he picked the “Fracture” slip. These allegations must be established through due process. But their sheer gravity demands an uncompromising investigation. The Haryana Human Rights Commission deserves credit for acting swiftly. By directing an independent inquiry by an officer not below the rank of inspector general, ordering preservation of CCTV footage, medical records and electronic evidence and reminding authorities that “police custody cannot become a licence for torture”, it has reaffirmed a constitutional principle: every accused person retains the right to dignity, bodily integrity and a fair investigation.

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Custodial violence corrodes the legitimacy of law enforcement itself. When investigators substitute force for evidence, they weaken prosecutions, invite judicial scrutiny and deepen public mistrust. Torture extracts fear, not truth. It undermines both justice and policing. This case also underscores the vital role of an alert judiciary. The magistrate’s decision to personally visit the hospital, record the accused’s statement away from the police officials concerned, order preservation of evidence and transfer the accused to judicial custody may prove decisive in ensuring that facts are neither buried nor manipulated.

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The inquiry must proceed without interference or delay. If the allegations are substantiated, those responsible should face criminal prosecution and departmental action. Equally important, Haryana must strengthen safeguards against custodial abuse through functional CCTV surveillance, independent medical examination, regular human rights training and strict accountability.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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