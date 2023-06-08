Dam catastrophe

THE destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam marks a dangerous escalation in hostilities between Russia and Ukraine in a war that is now in its 16th month. Ukraine has accused Russian forces of blowing up the Soviet-era dam, which powered a hydroelectric station and was located in an area that has been under Moscow’s control for over a year. According to the Kremlin, Ukraine sabotaged the dam to cut off a key source of water for Crimea and divert attention from a ‘faltering’ counter-offensive against Russian troops. Even as the blame game has intensified, over 40,000 people are at risk due to flooding in areas along the Dnipro river. A humanitarian crisis and an ecological disaster are looming large, with the United Nations calling the dam’s collapse ‘possibly the most significant incident of damage to civilian infrastructure since the start of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in February 2022’. Concerns are also being raised about the safety of Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, whose reactors were being cooled with water supplied by the dam.

The blowing up of the dam is tantamount to a war crime according to the Geneva Convention’s protocols, which prohibit any attack on ‘installations containing dangerous forces’, such as hydroelectric dams, that could lead to severe losses among the civilian population. The incident underscores the failure of the international community to facilitate the end of the war. The US-led West has been equipping Ukraine militarily in a bid to make Russia bleed, but the latter is in no mood to throw in the towel.

The UN’s efforts ‘to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war’ — a pledge mentioned in the preamble to its Charter — have proved to be woefully inadequate. With global wheat prices rising 3 per cent after the collapse of the dam, the world will have to brace itself for tougher days.