 Dam catastrophe : The Tribune India

Dam catastrophe

New flashpoint in Ukraine war is worrisome

Dam catastrophe


THE destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam marks a dangerous escalation in hostilities between Russia and Ukraine in a war that is now in its 16th month. Ukraine has accused Russian forces of blowing up the Soviet-era dam, which powered a hydroelectric station and was located in an area that has been under Moscow’s control for over a year. According to the Kremlin, Ukraine sabotaged the dam to cut off a key source of water for Crimea and divert attention from a ‘faltering’ counter-offensive against Russian troops. Even as the blame game has intensified, over 40,000 people are at risk due to flooding in areas along the Dnipro river. A humanitarian crisis and an ecological disaster are looming large, with the United Nations calling the dam’s collapse ‘possibly the most significant incident of damage to civilian infrastructure since the start of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in February 2022’. Concerns are also being raised about the safety of Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, whose reactors were being cooled with water supplied by the dam.

The blowing up of the dam is tantamount to a war crime according to the Geneva Convention’s protocols, which prohibit any attack on ‘installations containing dangerous forces’, such as hydroelectric dams, that could lead to severe losses among the civilian population. The incident underscores the failure of the international community to facilitate the end of the war. The US-led West has been equipping Ukraine militarily in a bid to make Russia bleed, but the latter is in no mood to throw in the towel.

The UN’s efforts ‘to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war’ — a pledge mentioned in the preamble to its Charter — have proved to be woefully inadequate. With global wheat prices rising 3 per cent after the collapse of the dam, the world will have to brace itself for tougher days.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Acclaimed Gujarat cardiologist, who successfully performed 16,000 heart surgeries, dies of cardiac attack at 41

2
Nation

Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva shot dead on Lucknow court premises

3
Nation

College student raped, murdered in Mumbai hostel room; accused security guard found dead on railway tracks

4
Delhi

Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 after meeting sports minister Anurag Thakur; WFI elections to be held by June 30

5
Himachal

Himachal roadways woman bus driver Seema Thakur breaks barriers!

6
Punjab

Bomb shell found in fields in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

7
Punjab

Sunny Deol's absence from Gurdaspur constituency may hit BJP hard in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

8
Nation

Major train accident averted in Jharkhand

9
Nation

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia meet sports minister Anurag Thakur

10
Nation

Legendary DD anchor, compere Gitanjali Aiyar passes away at 76

Don't Miss

View All
Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

Top News

Wrestlers suspend stir till June 15 as govt sets deadline for chargesheet, WFI poll

Wrestlers suspend stir till June 15 as govt sets deadline for chargesheet, WFI poll

Bajrang, Sakshi meet Sports Minister | Get assurance on all ...

Germany, India sign deal for 6 submarines

Germany, India sign deal for 6 submarines

Global leader TKMS to offer tech, Mazagon Dock to manufactur...

Ahead of PM’s visit, India & US hold meet to firm up deliverables in strategic areas

Ahead of PM's visit, India & US hold meet to firm up deliverables in strategic areas

Cabinet approves Rs 143 hike in paddy MSP

Paddy MSP up by Rs 143 to Rs 2,183/quintal for 2023-24; Kharif crops' MSP sees up to 10.35 per cent hike

The highest increase is in moong MSP, which will be Rs 8,558...

Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 after meeting Sports Minister, say movement not over yet

Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 after meeting sports minister Anurag Thakur; WFI elections to be held by June 30

Delhi Police to withdraw FIRs filed against wrestlers on May...


Cities

View All

Facing deportation, students from state on the warpath in Canada

Facing deportation, students from state on the warpath in Canada