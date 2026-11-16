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Home / Editorials / Data centres : AI boom must not come at people’s expense

Data centres : AI boom must not come at people’s expense

The Tribune Editorial : Local people should be treated as stakeholders in development rather than passive observers.

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:11 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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THE rapid expansion of data centres, fuelled by the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, presents enormous economic opportunities. However, growing opposition to these projects in the US, Europe and India offers an important warning: technological progress should not come at the expense of communities and the environment. Recent US midterm elections have exposed public dissatisfaction with data centres, particularly over their enormous electricity requirements, water consumption and impact on local resources. In Texas, concerns among farmers about dwindling water supplies have become a political issue. Similar resistance across several American states demonstrates that residents increasingly want a say in decisions that directly affect their lives.

In India, states such as Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana stand at a crucial crossroads. Ambitious investment drives, including major data centre proposals, could strengthen digital infrastructure and generate employment. At the same time, companies must prioritise responsible practices for resource management. Every data centre project needs to balance three essential interests: business, community and the environment. Firms should invest in energy-efficient technologies, renewable electricity, sustainable cooling systems and, wherever feasible, zero-water technologies.

Two farmers won the recent local body elections in Bhogapuram (Andhra Pradesh), mainly because their concerns about data centres struck a chord with voters. Indeed, residents must receive clear information about resource consumption, environmental consequences and economic benefits before projects receive approval. Local people should be treated as stakeholders in development rather than passive observers. Data centres can power India’s digital future, but their success must be measured not merely by investment figures and computing capacity, but also by jobs created, resources conserved and communities empowered. Progress should benefit everyone, not just technology giants.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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