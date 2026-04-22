Deadly neglect: Flagging gaps, SC calls road safety a right

OUR roads continue to expose a brutal contradiction: grand infrastructure promises coexist with everyday lawlessness and neglect. On the same day that headlines reported a woman professor’s car plunging into an unmarked pit in Gurugram and a bus tumbling into a gorge in Udhampur, the Supreme Court’s warning a couple of days earlier that highways must not become “corridors of peril” sounded painfully apt. The Gurugram incident was not an unforeseeable mishap. Residents alleged there were no barricades, no warning signs and no visible safeguards around the excavation site in one of the country’s most affluent urban enclaves. If basic precautions are absent in such areas, one can imagine conditions elsewhere. The Udhampur tragedy, reportedly triggered by a tyre burst, underlines another chronic malaise: poor vehicle fitness, weak enforcement and fragile emergency response systems on difficult terrain.

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These episodes share the common denominator of preventable negligence. Roads do not kill; indifference does. Fatal crashes are often presented as random accidents, allowing authorities to escape accountability. Yet unsafe worksites, unchecked overloading, unfit vehicles, bad engineering, missing signage and delayed rescue are all human failures. The SC has rightly elevated road safety to a constitutional issue under Article 21, the right to life. That principle must move beyond courtrooms into administrative culture. Every excavation should require mandatory barricading and illumination. Every commercial vehicle must undergo rigorous fitness checks. Accident-prone stretches need audits, signage, guardrails and patrols. Ambulances and trauma care cannot remain afterthoughts.

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While there is no shortage of rules, the country suffers from a shortage of enforcement. Compensation after death is no substitute for prevention before disaster. Ministers often inaugurate roads with ribbon-cutting ceremonies, but governance begins after the cameras leave. Until safety becomes non-negotiable, mobility will remain a gamble.