Deaths on IIT campuses

In a grim development, after the IIT-Madras campus was rocked by the death of a postgraduate student recently, early this week the suspected suicide of a first year IIT-Mumbai student belonging to the reserved category has triggered apprehensions of caste discrimination. Even as investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the tragic incidents, the loss of the two bright students is worrisome as it points to our inability to address the rising trend of suicides/deaths reported from prestigious institutes of higher learning. In December 2021, the Lok Sabha was informed that 122 students of such institutes had taken the extreme step during 2014-21. In fact, statistics have pointed to boys and girls being driven to ending their lives even earlier — while receiving coaching for admission to IITs, etc.

Every such tragedy has triggered outrage among both the youth and their families and educators. Reasons ranging from the pressure of studies and performance amid stiff competition and ragging or discrimination based on community or class in the colleges are widely believed to push the youngsters to the edge as they buckle under stressful situations. Those from underprivileged backgrounds have been found to be especially vulnerable to the confidence-shattering alienation and bias on campuses. Emphasis has been laid on ensuring a friendly environment on the campuses, one that helps pupils enhance their ability to cope with anxiety and depression. Provision of psychological support to students for their mental and emotional wellbeing is now commonplace.

But despite this, brilliant youngsters, from both general and quota categories, all charged up to convert their and families’ dreams for a better life into reality after passing out from these eminent institutions continue to frequently end it all. Efforts to curb such tendencies must be stepped up as these brilliant minds are the future leaders of the country and role models for other children toiling hard to improve their lot. These institutes need to constantly assess and upgrade the support and wellness centres promoting a culture of inclusiveness and the counselling units that have come up for the benefit of needy students.