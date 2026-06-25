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Home / Editorials / Debt bondage : Those freed must be rehabilitated, supported

Debt bondage : Those freed must be rehabilitated, supported

The Tribune Editorial: Unless employers who profit from bonded labour face meaningful consequences, the practice will continue in new forms

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:17 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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THE rescue of 28 Soliga tribals, including children, from a brick-kiln in Mysuru is grim evidence that bonded labour remains a reality in India despite being outlawed nearly five decades ago. Families were trapped by small advances, years of underpaid labour and a cycle of debt that effectively robbed them of their freedom. What makes the episode particularly troubling is that it involved a vulnerable tribal community. Poverty, illiteracy, landlessness and lack of access to formal credit often leave such groups at the mercy of labour contractors. A modest advance meant to tide a family over difficult times can quickly become an instrument of coercion.

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The Mysuru case is not isolated. Similar rescues have been reported from Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and other states in recent months. Brick-kilns, construction sites and small factories rely on informal labour arrangements that frequently evade scrutiny. The persistence of such practices exposes a serious gap between legal protections and their implementation on the ground. India has a robust legal framework to combat bonded labour. Rescue operations are essential. But the deeper challenge lies in ensuring rehabilitation, livelihood support and access to social security so that vulnerable families are not forced back into the same conditions.

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Equally important is stricter monitoring of high-risk industries and swift prosecution of offenders. Unless employers who profit from bonded labour face meaningful consequences, the practice will continue in new forms. The freedom of rescued workers must not end with their release. For a nation committed to Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and aspiring to become Viksit Bharat, the continued existence of debt bondage is a stark contradiction. Inclusive development must be judged by how effectively the most vulnerable citizens are protected from exploitation.

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The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

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