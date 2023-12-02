THE Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has accorded approval to acquisition projects worth Rs 2.23 lakh crore, including the procurement of 97 Tejas light combat aircraft and 156 Prachand helicopters. The move is expected to bolster the combat capabilities and battle readiness of India’s armed forces, which are relentlessly encountering China’s military muscle-flexing not only along the Line of Actual Control but also in the Indian Ocean Region. According to Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Tejas is a ‘very capable and potent’ aircraft that is ideal for replacing the MiG-series fighter jets. Tejas’ capabilities were showcased last week when PM Modi carried out a sortie in Bengaluru. The DAC’s go-ahead for the Indian Air Force’s plan to upgrade 84 Sukhoi 30 fighter jets will also help in augmenting the country’s airpower.

It was in February 2021 that the Ministry of Defence had sealed a Rs 48,000-crore deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for the procurement of 83 Tejas jets for the IAF. The delivery is scheduled to begin by February 2024. It is imperative for HAL to adhere to the timelines as delays can have a detrimental effect on the operational preparedness of the forces.

Notably, 98 per cent of the latest procurement will be from domestic sources. The government has reposed faith in the indigenous defence industry and reaffirmed its commitment to achieving the goal of self-reliance in the defence sector. It is laudable that for the ongoing financial year, capital acquisition funds have been earmarked in the ratio of 75:25 — 75 per cent (Rs 99,223 crore) for domestic procurement and 25 per cent (Rs 33,078 crore) for purchase from foreign sources. This outlay distribution is aimed at spurring the indigenous industry to make a greater contribution to defence modernisation. The onus will be on the domestic manufacturers to ensure that two key factors — quality control and delivery efficiency — are duly taken care of.

