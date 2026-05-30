Delayed verdicts: Supreme Court spells out timeline for HCs

INVOKING Article 142 of the Constitution with the aim of delivering “complete justice”, the Supreme Court has directed all high courts to curb delays in the pronouncement of judgments. The timeline spelt out for verdicts — within three months from the date of reserving the order — is a step in the right direction. The Court has yet again acknowledged a troubling reality: delayed judgments are not merely administrative lapses but a denial of justice itself. It was in the Anil Rai case (2001) that the SC observed the worrisome practice among HC judges of first reserving verdicts and then failing to pronounce judgments for months or even years — or delivering only operative parts of the verdict with a promise to provide detailed reasons later, which in some cases was not done.

Advertisement

Litigants suffer when cases are “reserved for judgment” indefinitely. Undertrials continue to languish in jail despite hearings being completed, while victims and their families remain gripped by uncertainty. The Court’s insistence that bail orders be issued on the same day — or at the latest, the next day — is therefore both humane and constitutionally necessary. The SC’s focus on transparency is also welcome. By directing high courts to upload judgments within 24 hours and disclose timelines relating to reservation, pronouncement and uploading of verdicts, the judiciary is embracing greater accountability. Public confidence in courts depends not only on the quality of judgments but also on their timely delivery. The apex court would also do well to ensure that its own judges don’t err on this front.

Advertisement

It’s lamentable that the SC has to repeatedly remind high courts to do the needful. The figures are stark: over 64 lakh cases are pending in HCs across the country (around three-fourths are more than a year old). The latest directions are an attempt to institutionalise discipline within the judicial process. At the same time, judicial delays cannot be viewed solely as the failure of individual judges. Timelines must be accompanied by broader reforms, including expedited judicial appointments, better technological support and efficient case management systems.