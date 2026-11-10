Delhi chokes again: Pollution data demands credibility

Delhi’s pollution crisis, aggravated by Diwali fireworks, has again exposed the capital’s failure to protect its citizens from toxic air. This year, the alarming pollution levels have been accompanied by a troubling question: can the public take the official figures at face value? Delhi recorded its most polluted Diwali in five years, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 376. On Monday morning, the AQI improved marginally. However, the credibility of official readings came under scrutiny after more than 20 monitoring stations stopped transmitting data during peak pollution hours. At one point, barely one-third of the stations were functioning.

Such gaps are unacceptable, particularly when millions of residents depend on accurate information that has a bearing on their health. Discrepancies between government and private monitoring platforms have deepened public suspicion. Whether caused by technical failures or administrative negligence, missing data during a public health emergency demands an independent investigation.

Instead of addressing these concerns, political parties are trading allegations, with the BJP blaming stubble burning in AAP-ruled Punjab for Delhi’s pollution woes. AAP, in turn, has accused the BJP of weak enforcement and manipulation of pollution readings. This blame game offers no relief to citizens gasping for breath. The immediate priority must be transparent, uninterrupted monitoring and coordinated action against vehicular, industrial and agricultural emissions. Authorities should also firm up public health advisories, particularly for children, elderly citizens and people with respiratory illnesses. Delhi cannot afford another winter of excuses, temporary fixes and political theatrics. The government must ensure that the truth about the air people breathe is never obscured by the very system meant to measure it.