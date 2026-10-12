Delhi clampdown : Supreme Court bats for constitutional freedom

THE Supreme Court’s intervention in the ongoing protests in Delhi drives home the vital point that maintaining law and order cannot come at the cost of constitutional freedom. By directing the authorities to prevent illegal detention, restore normal metro services and ensure uninterrupted Internet access, subject to law, the Court has reaffirmed a fundamental principle of democracy: peaceful dissent is a right, not a privilege granted by the government. The protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and some student organisations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar have triggered an extraordinary security response. The detention of more than 7,000 people on Saturday and hundreds of them on Sunday raises serious questions about the proportionality of the police action. Reports of barricaded roads, restricted Metro stations and alleged mistreatment of protesters add to concerns about the limits of preventive policing.

The authorities are undoubtedly responsible for protecting public safety. They have the right to act against violence, obstruction and credible threats to public order. However, such powers must be exercised within the bounds of the law. Detaining people merely for assembling peacefully, restricting movement far beyond designated prohibitory zones or disrupting essential public services — doesn’t it all amount to punishing hapless citizens?

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Notably, the Court has issued directions to remove prohibitory notices around its premises so that citizens and lawyers can approach the apex institution without fear or obstruction. The allegations of unlawful detention and excessive force must be investigated impartially. The police, too, deserve a fair hearing. Accountability should apply equally to protesters and law enforcement agencies. Public confidence in democratic institutions depends on credible answers, open scrutiny and institutional independence. A strong democracy does not fear peaceful protesters. It addresses their grievances, protects public order without suppressing dissent and respects judicial directions. The Court has drawn an important line. The government must now try to ensure that constitutionally guaranteed freedom is not crushed on the streets of the Capital. That won’t be an easy task, considering that the CJP and the Opposition remain defiant.