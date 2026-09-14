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Home / Editorials / Delhi Declaration : BRICS nations deftly walk a tightrope

Delhi Declaration : BRICS nations deftly walk a tightrope

The Tribune Editorial: It avoided naming the US over the strikes on Iran and also did not condemn Iranian attacks on Gulf Arab states

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:13 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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THE unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration at the BRICS summit is a diplomatic achievement for India, but it is also a reminder of the limits of consensus in a deeply divided world. Bringing together 11 countries with widely divergent strategic interests was never going to be easy. Iran-UAE tensions over the West Asia conflict, the Russia-Ukraine war and the elephant in the room — the United States — created formidable obstacles to a common statement. India’s heft enabled it to persuade all members to endorse the declaration.

However, the document’s careful omissions are as revealing as its assertions. It avoided naming the US over the strikes on Iran and also did not condemn Iranian attacks on Gulf Arab states. Nor did it criticise Russia for waging a war against Ukraine or name Pakistan as a sponsor of terrorism. Instead, the declaration relied on broad principles — restraint, sovereignty, civilian protection, dialogue and diplomacy. Such language may appear cautious, but in a consensus-based grouping it can be the price of keeping diverse nations at the same table. The criticism of Israel over Gaza, along with support for Palestinian rights, gives the declaration a more definite political edge. Its opposition to unilateral sanctions, protectionism and indiscriminate tariffs reflects the economic concerns of the Global South. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to replace a “pyramid of privilege” with a “platform of partnership” captures the larger ambition. BRICS wants to move from being a forum for protest to becoming an institution capable of shaping global governance.

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As China prepares to take over the BRICS chair, India’s real test will be to hold its ground and promote the grouping as a credible voice for a more representative, stable and equitable international order. A larger BRICS will matter only if it can convert its diversity into practical cooperation without becoming another arena for geopolitical rivalry.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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