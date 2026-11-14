Delhi’s toxic air : Pollution crisis exposes all-round lapses

THERE seems to be no immediate respite in sight for the capital’s residents. In a new low, Delhi briefly overtook Lahore as the world’s most polluted city on Friday morning, as per the hourly ranking by IQAir, a Swiss information platform that monitors air quality. Sixteen of the 59 monitoring stations recorded air quality in the “severe” category, while it was “very poor” at all but one of the remaining stations. The crisis cannot be blamed on a single source. Estimates by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology have identified major contributors: biomass burning, secondary organic aerosols (formed through atmospheric chemical reactions involving pollutants, including those of industrial origin) and vehicular emissions. It is obvious that stubble burning and Diwali fireworks are only seasonal sources of pollution.

The situation is a damning indictment of years of inadequate planning, weak enforcement and misplaced priorities. Reduced visibility, eye irritation, persistent coughing and respiratory distress are no longer occasional winter inconveniences; they are symptoms of a recurring public health emergency. Temporary interventions such as water sprinkling, anti-smog guns and restrictions enforced under the Graded Response Action Plan may provide some relief, but they cannot replace structural reform. Cleaner public transport, stricter vehicle emission standards, effective management of construction dust and cleaner household fuels are urgently needed. Close cooperation between Delhi and other states across the region is also essential.

Clean air is not a luxury reserved for residents of affluent neighbourhoods who can afford air purifiers. It is a fundamental public necessity. State governments must move beyond the all-too-familiar blame game and knee-jerk reactions towards sustained, accountable environmental policies. The National Capital Region should not let toxic air mar yet another winter. The right to breathe safely must take precedence over political and economic considerations.