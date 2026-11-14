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Home / Editorials / Delhi’s toxic air : Pollution crisis exposes all-round lapses

Delhi’s toxic air : Pollution crisis exposes all-round lapses

The Tribune Editorial: State governments must move beyond the all-too-familiar blame game and knee-jerk reactions towards sustained, accountable environmental policies.

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:15 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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THERE seems to be no immediate respite in sight for the capital’s residents. In a new low, Delhi briefly overtook Lahore as the world’s most polluted city on Friday morning, as per the hourly ranking by IQAir, a Swiss information platform that monitors air quality. Sixteen of the 59 monitoring stations recorded air quality in the “severe” category, while it was “very poor” at all but one of the remaining stations. The crisis cannot be blamed on a single source. Estimates by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology have identified major contributors: biomass burning, secondary organic aerosols (formed through atmospheric chemical reactions involving pollutants, including those of industrial origin) and vehicular emissions. It is obvious that stubble burning and Diwali fireworks are only seasonal sources of pollution.

The situation is a damning indictment of years of inadequate planning, weak enforcement and misplaced priorities. Reduced visibility, eye irritation, persistent coughing and respiratory distress are no longer occasional winter inconveniences; they are symptoms of a recurring public health emergency. Temporary interventions such as water sprinkling, anti-smog guns and restrictions enforced under the Graded Response Action Plan may provide some relief, but they cannot replace structural reform. Cleaner public transport, stricter vehicle emission standards, effective management of construction dust and cleaner household fuels are urgently needed. Close cooperation between Delhi and other states across the region is also essential.

Clean air is not a luxury reserved for residents of affluent neighbourhoods who can afford air purifiers. It is a fundamental public necessity. State governments must move beyond the all-too-familiar blame game and knee-jerk reactions towards sustained, accountable environmental policies. The National Capital Region should not let toxic air mar yet another winter. The right to breathe safely must take precedence over political and economic considerations.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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