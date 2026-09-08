DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Editorials / Delhi’s tragedies : Negligence continues to cost lives

Delhi’s tragedies : Negligence continues to cost lives

The Tribune Editorial: The national capital does not suffer from a shortage of laws or building codes. What it lacks is consistent enforcement

article_Author
Editorial
Updated At : 01:16 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PALAM, Vivek Vihar, Saket, Malviya Nagar and now Satya Niketan — the list of Delhi’s tragedies is becoming painfully long this year. What links them is the loss of innocent lives and a recurring pattern of unsafe buildings, unauthorised alterations, commercial misuse of residential properties and, most disturbingly, regulatory failure. The Satya Niketan building collapse is the latest reminder of how disasters become inevitable when warnings are ignored. The building, reportedly sanctioned only as a ground-plus-one structure, had been expanded into a much taller structure without an approved building plan. Renovation work was also reportedly underway when the decades-old structure collapsed. A magisterial inquiry and an FIR are obvious steps, but accountability must go beyond the arrest of the building’s owner(s) and the suspension of a few officers.

The probe into the Saket incident, in which a multi-storeyed commercial building crumbled, also pointed to unauthorised construction and plans to add further floors for financial gain. In Malviya Nagar, 23 people died after a blaze engulfed an establishment that was allegedly permitted to have only six bed-and-breakfast rooms but was being operated as a 26-room facility. The fire incidents in Palam and Vivek Vihar exposed glaring violations as well.

Advertisement

The national capital does not suffer from a shortage of laws or building codes. What it lacks is consistent enforcement. The roadmap for a safer Delhi must include a ward-wise audit of old and structurally altered buildings, immediate action against dangerous properties, transparent records of building approvals and strict penalties for officials and owners who ignore violations. Delhi, with its triple-engine sarkar, cannot afford to let such tragedies become routine. A prevention approach, not a reactive one, should be the way forward.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts