Demand slump : Panipat’s blanket industry needs support

PANIPAT, India’s blanket manufacturing hub, is facing a severe demand crisis, with domestic sales plunging by 50% just as the winter-selling season peaks. The downturn exposes the vulnerability of a textile cluster that has built its strength on mass production but remains susceptible to weakening consumer purchasing power, rising input costs and seasonal fluctuations. The numbers are worrying. Polyester yarn prices have surged from Rs 100-105 per kg last year to

Rs 155, sharply increasing manufacturing costs. Production has reportedly fallen by 30-35% as orders dry up and unsold inventories accumulate. Delayed payments, stretching from 35-40 days to nearly two months, are further squeezing working capital. Manufacturers are caught in a vice: absorbing higher costs erodes margins, while raising prices risks driving away price-sensitive buyers.

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The implications extend well beyond factory owners. Panipat’s textile ecosystem supports workers, weavers, traders, transporters and ancillary businesses. A prolonged slowdown could threaten livelihoods and undermine a cluster that reportedly supplies nearly the entire domestic demand for blankets. Its recycling-based textile industry also demonstrates India’s capacity to convert discarded fabric into commercially valuable products. The government must act on two fronts. Immediate measures should facilitate affordable working capital, encourage timely payments and help viable units manage temporary cash-flow pressures. Equally important is a long-term strategy to improve productivity through technological modernisation, energy efficiency and workforce training.

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Manufacturers need assistance in diversifying products, strengthening brands and accessing overseas markets. Panipat’s predicament is a reminder that manufacturing strength cannot be measured by production capacity alone. A resilient industrial cluster must also withstand price shocks, changing consumption patterns and uncertain markets. Timely intervention can prevent a temporary downturn from becoming a structural crisis. Protecting this textile hub means safeguarding jobs, enterprise and a valuable component of India’s manufacturing economy.