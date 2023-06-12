Diabetes burden up

It has been known for some time now that the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity in India has been in the ascendant. So much so that there is near-universal awareness of these illnesses, with almost every other member of an extended family in the grip of one or even more such ailments. In a worrying development, the latest study on diabetes by the Indian Council of Medical Research has revealed that the rate of increase in the prevalence of this disease in the country is much higher than what was estimated. A survey of people above 20 years found that 11.4 per cent of the population suffers from it. It is vital to keep diabetes in check as it can prove to be debilitating or even fatal if not treated or controlled with medicine and lifestyle changes. The WHO says that diabetes is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attack, stroke and lower-limb amputation.

That Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi figure among the states/UTs with a heavy load of diabetic patients should jolt the public and the region’s policymakers into action. While individuals must be disciplined about their diet and alcohol intake, besides remaining physically active and abstaining from smoking, the government should make healthcare more accessible, especially in rural areas, and monitor the patients with regular follow-ups. Particularly alarming is the fact that children are increasingly being diagnosed with NCDs as they are hooked on fast food and a sedentary lifestyle.

On a positive note, it is possible to buck this burdensome trend. Doctors say that while pre-diabetes is fully reversible, type-2 diabetes can be reversed through a healthy diet and physical activity in 60 per cent of the cases. Detection and treatment at the pre-diabetic stage are the key to preventing a patient’s condition from snowballing into a full-blown case.