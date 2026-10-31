Digital fraud : Banks should be held accountable

THE Supreme Court’s firm stance on digital fraud is an important step towards protecting citizens in an increasingly vulnerable digital economy. The Court’s insistence that banks compensate victims when fraud occurs due to their staff’s failure to exercise due diligence sends a strong message: financial institutions cannot escape responsibility by treating cybercrime as merely a customer’s problem. Digital arrest scams have exposed serious weaknesses in India’s banking and cybersecurity systems. Despite a reported 50% decline in cybercrime cases, senior citizens and other people have lost nearly Rs 800 crore this year to organised criminal networks. The growing finesse of these scams makes institutional vigilance more important than ever.

Banks possess detailed transaction histories and sophisticated technological tools. They should be able to identify unusual transactions, temporarily suspend suspicious transfers and verify their authenticity before the money vanishes. Artificial intelligence can strengthen these safeguards, while coordination with the local police can provide an additional layer of protection. The Court is right to emphasise prevention rather than relying solely on investigations after the damage is done.

Advertisement

However, accountability must extend beyond issuing advisories and guidelines. The proposed RBI framework should clearly define banks’ responsibilities, prescribe penalties for negligence and ensure compensation when systemic failure contributes to fraud. It is also important to identify mule accounts and prosecute those who facilitate cybercrime. At the same time, public awareness remains essential. Citizens must understand that no legitimate police officer or government agency can arrest someone through a video call or demand money to avoid arrest. Education and vigilance can prevent many such crimes. Ultimately, digital banking must be built on trust and security, not convenience alone. The SC has rightly reminded banks that they are protectors of customers’ savings. Concrete action must ensure that the burden of digital fraud does not fall disproportionately on innocent victims.