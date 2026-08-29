Digital trap : Burden of child safety must lie with platform

META’s decision to pay up to $18 billion to settle US claims over harm caused to children by Facebook and Instagram marks a belated recognition that harm can be embedded not merely in how social media is used, but in how it is designed. The distinction matters. Parents can limit screen time, but they cannot see inside the algorithms that decide what a child encounters during those hours. Infinite scrolling, personalised recommendations, notifications, likes and other engagement tools are designed to capture attention and keep users returning. The question, therefore, is not simply whether children spend too much time online, but whether platforms are permitted to engineer compulsive engagement in the first place.

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Meta’s proposed safeguards — including daily limits, overnight restrictions and changes to features that encourage constant engagement — are a step forward. But the settlement leaves the company’s advertising-driven business model largely intact. That raises the uncomfortable possibility that the platform is being asked to mitigate the consequences of an architecture whose commercial logic remains unchanged.

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India should draw the right lesson. It should not rush towards blanket bans or place the entire burden on parents. Instead, its emerging digital regulation should make platforms accountable for foreseeable harms arising from product design. Behavioural advertising aimed at minors should face strict restrictions. Recommendation systems used by children should be subject to independent audits. Age assurance must protect children without creating intrusive databases of their personal information. Safety settings should be the default, not an option that parents must discover and activate. The larger principle is simple: platforms that possess the technology to maximise engagement also possess the technology to minimise harm. The burden of safety must therefore move from the child and the parent to the platform.