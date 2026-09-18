DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Editorials / Disability pension : Veterans forced to fight avoidable battles

Disability pension : Veterans forced to fight avoidable battles

The Tribune Editorial: The Supreme Court has stressed that the medical board’s opinion deserves due weight and must be examined carefully rather than routinely overridden by judicial views

article_Author
Editorial
Updated At : 01:18 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock photo
Advertisement

THE Supreme Court has dismissed 271 appeals filed by the Centre against disability pension orders that were issued in favour of ex-servicemen. The question arises: why are disabled ex-soldiers being compelled to fight prolonged legal battles? The cases concerned retired personnel whose disabilities had been classified by the Release Medical Board as “neither attributable to nor aggravated by military service”; subsequently, the Armed Forces Tribunal or High Courts granted them relief. The apex court’s intervention has clarified the legal position under the Entitlement Rules, while also questioning why litigation that the government had itself recommended be withdrawn continues to burden disabled veterans.

The Court’s reference to the 2015 Defence Ministry report is particularly significant. That report had noted that disabled soldiers were being denied benefits on hyper-technical grounds and had recommended the immediate withdrawal of such appeals. Yet, as the SC Bench observed, the recommendation was not faithfully implemented. The burden of establishing that a disability is neither attributable to nor aggravated by service continues to rest on the employer. At the same time, the SC has stressed that the medical board’s opinion deserves due weight and must be examined carefully rather than routinely overridden by judicial views.

Advertisement

What should now follow is administrative reform, not another cycle of litigation. The Court has rightly emphasised the need for rules governing pension benefits to be transparent and unambiguous. Such clarity is essential not merely for legal consistency but also for the confidence of serving and retired personnel. A soldier who leaves service with a disability should not have to spend years for an entitlement. The government must ensure that the 2015 recommendation does not remain another well-intentioned reform confined to official files. Respect for veterans is best demonstrated by a pension system that is consistent and fair.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts