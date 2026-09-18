Disability pension : Veterans forced to fight avoidable battles

THE Supreme Court has dismissed 271 appeals filed by the Centre against disability pension orders that were issued in favour of ex-servicemen. The question arises: why are disabled ex-soldiers being compelled to fight prolonged legal battles? The cases concerned retired personnel whose disabilities had been classified by the Release Medical Board as “neither attributable to nor aggravated by military service”; subsequently, the Armed Forces Tribunal or High Courts granted them relief. The apex court’s intervention has clarified the legal position under the Entitlement Rules, while also questioning why litigation that the government had itself recommended be withdrawn continues to burden disabled veterans.

The Court’s reference to the 2015 Defence Ministry report is particularly significant. That report had noted that disabled soldiers were being denied benefits on hyper-technical grounds and had recommended the immediate withdrawal of such appeals. Yet, as the SC Bench observed, the recommendation was not faithfully implemented. The burden of establishing that a disability is neither attributable to nor aggravated by service continues to rest on the employer. At the same time, the SC has stressed that the medical board’s opinion deserves due weight and must be examined carefully rather than routinely overridden by judicial views.

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What should now follow is administrative reform, not another cycle of litigation. The Court has rightly emphasised the need for rules governing pension benefits to be transparent and unambiguous. Such clarity is essential not merely for legal consistency but also for the confidence of serving and retired personnel. A soldier who leaves service with a disability should not have to spend years for an entitlement. The government must ensure that the 2015 recommendation does not remain another well-intentioned reform confined to official files. Respect for veterans is best demonstrated by a pension system that is consistent and fair.