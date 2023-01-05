Disallowing outside food

THE Supreme Court has ruled that the owners of cinema halls and multiplexes have the right to set terms and conditions for the sale of food and beverages on the premises and can bar moviegoers from bringing these items from outside. The court has stated that such terms should not be ‘contrary to public interest, safety and welfare’, while observing that it’s entirely up to moviegoers whether to consume or not whatever is available. The apex court’s ruling comes on a petition challenging the Jammu and Kashmir High Court’s 2018 order that had directed the owners concerned in the state (now UT) not to prohibit cinemagoers from carrying their own food items and water inside the theatre.

Moviegoing was hit hard during the Covid years of 2020 and 2021, with people preferring to watch films at home even after the restrictions were eased. The footfall in theatres improved last year, though it is unlikely to reach pre-pandemic levels in view of the increasing popularity of streaming services that offer viewers a wide range of choices. With the virus having subsided, owners of cinema halls and multiplexes are eager to recoup the losses. Food and beverages — sold at rates charged arbitrarily — account for a substantial chunk of their earnings. It’s a costly affair for the filmgoer, who ends up spending more on the eatables than on the movie tickets. He/she has no choice or say in this take-it-or-leave-it situation.

The authorities are generally reluctant to crack the whip on these commercial enterprises as the owners are quick to approach the court, citing their right to freely conduct a business or trade. In 2018, the Telangana Government had told multiplexes to sell food items only at the maximum retail price (MRP) and stipulated that unpacked eatables such as popcorn were not to be sold in multiple forms (small, medium, big or jumbo). The enforcement of such well-intentioned orders remains a challenge. Nevertheless, it’s in public interest to regulate the prices of food and beverages in cinema halls. With the audience being an important stakeholder, the owners should not be allowed to have their way all the time.