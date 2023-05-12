 Doctor’s murder : The Tribune India

Doctor’s murder

Security of medical staff key to rendering best care

Doctor's murder


The fatal injuries inflicted on a young house surgeon, Vandana Das, in a Kerala hospital by her patient with scissors and a scalpel used to dress the wound on his leg have painfully revealed not only the hazards that medical personnel face in the line of duty but also the lack of security for them. The failure to protect the 23-year-old doctor is particularly worrisome as all signs of the patient being prone to violence were there. A schoolteacher under suspension, he had been brought to the Kollam hospital by the police after being involved in a scuffle with his family members; he was reportedly in an inebriated state.

Unfortunately, cases of verbal and physical abuse and assault against caregivers, mostly by attendants of patients over perceived negligence, are mounting. An IMA report says that 75 per cent of the doctors face abuse or assault. In 2022, Kerala alone reported 137 attacks on doctors. Noting this with concern last December, the Kerala High Court had directed that an FIR be registered within an hour of such an attack. In March this year, the High Court stressed that the state government should publicise through the media that strict action would be taken against the perpetrators of such violence. Now, after the murder of Dr Das, the HC has said that medical interns, house surgeons and PG students, too, should be provided protection. The court has also slammed the police for not anticipating and preventing the attack on Dr Das.

Highlighting the lack of deterrent action, the IMA’s Kerala unit has lamented that despite the 2012 legislation that prohibits violence against healthcare staff and makes offences punishable with imprisonment up to three years, hardly anyone has been convicted so far. Facing flak for letting the situation deteriorate, the state government is keen on strengthening the law. It must expedite the process to ensure safe and stress-free hospital environs. Only then would the patients get the best possible care. 

