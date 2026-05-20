Dog menace : SC balances public safety with animal welfare

THE Supreme Court’s refusal to dilute its directions on removing stray dogs from public institutions is a necessary intervention in a worsening public safety crisis. For years, civic authorities across India have failed to address the alarming rise in dog-bite incidents, forcing courts to step into what is essentially an administrative vacuum. As per the National Centre for Disease Control, India recorded over 30 lakh dog-bite cases in 2023, followed by more than 37 lakh cases in 2024 — averaging over 10,000 incidents every day. Several states and cities are witnessing an unprecedented surge. Kerala recently reported more than 3.6 lakh dog-bite cases within a year, while Noida identified dozens of dog-bite hotspots after tens of thousands of complaints in just a few months. Behind these statistics are children attacked near schools, elderly citizens unable to walk safely and residents living in fear of aggressive stray packs.

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At the same time, the crisis reflects a deeper failure in how society and institutions treat animals. A couple of days ago, a shocking incident emerged from Chandigarh, where a puppy was reportedly thrown into a tandoor by an unidentified person. Such acts expose the disturbing cruelty that often exists beneath public debate. Equally troubling is the condition of many dog pounds and shelters. Reports from Chandigarh have highlighted deplorable conditions, including instances of dogs allegedly eating their own young due to neglect.

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The SC has rightly held that humane treatment of animals cannot mean ignoring human safety, but neither can public safety become a justification for neglecting animal welfare. The SC’s emphasis on lawful relocation must now be matched by investments in shelters, sterilisation centres, vaccination drives and veterinary facilities. The challenge is to build a humane, accountable and effective stray management system that protects both citizens and canines.