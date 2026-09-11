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Home / Editorials / Doping crisis : Sports federations must scale up reforms

Doping crisis : Sports federations must scale up reforms

The Tribune Editorial : The poor track record posed a threat to the Olympic hosting bid for 2036

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:14 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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INDIAN athletes committed 260 doping-related rule violations in 2024, according to the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) annual report released in December. It listed India as one of the world's worst doping offenders for the third consecutive year. In April, the country was elevated to Category A by the Athletics Integrity Unit, which is responsible for combating corruption and wrongdoing in athletics. Just days ahead of the Asian Games in Japan, three wrestlers and a swimmer have been removed from the national contingent after returning adverse doping results. In recent months, almost a dozen athletes across sports have been caught up in anti-doping cases or proceedings. Shortly before the Commonwealth Games began at Glasgow, a doping scandal rocked the weightlifting contingent. It's a recurring pattern that has come to be associated with Indian sport. Unless the scope and scale of the anti-doping reforms are significantly widened, a culture of clean sport is unlikely to take root.

The easy availability of performance-enhancing drugs and steroids makes doping uniquely difficult to tackle in India. The WADA president, during his visit to New Delhi earlier this year, warned that the poor track record posed a threat to the Olympic hosting bid for 2036. He even held meetings with probe agencies to eliminate the supply chain of racketeers and agents. Anti-doping efforts continue to be plagued by a lack of information at the grassroots level, compromised coaching standards, low funding and the intense pressure to perform at the highest level. A medal can change fortunes; without it, there is little systemic assistance in the long run.

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Exerting greater oversight over athletes must go hand in hand with no-nonsense messaging regarding the severe consequences of taking banned substances. The national sports federations cannot escape blame. Their active role in anti-doping measures is critical.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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