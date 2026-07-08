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Home / Editorials / Dowry scourge : Courts should send a strong message

Dowry scourge : Courts should send a strong message

The Tribune Editorial: Notably, the ongoing CBI probe into model Twisha Sharma’s death demonstrates the increasing importance of digital evidence and forensic analysis in dowry cases

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:14 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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THE Calcutta High Court has reduced a husband’s life sentence to 10 years in a dowry death case on the grounds that such suicides are “not very rare or uncommon”. The observation is deeply unsettling. If such tragedies have become commonplace, this reality should strengthen society’s resolve to curb the menace rather than normalise it. The HC Bench cited the Supreme Court’s ruling that life imprisonment is not mandatory in every dowry death case, and that the maximum punishment should be reserved for the “rare cases”. However, this rationale may not convince every victim’s family, which has to fight a prolonged legal battle for justice.

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A recent verdict delivered by a court in Thane (Maharashtra) is debatable as well. It has acquitted a man and his parents, accused of dowry harassment and abetting the suicide of his 21-year-old wife, observing that “normal wear and tear of matrimonial life” does not amount to cruelty. The prosecution’s perceived failure to establish a direct link between the actions of the accused and the woman’s decision to end her life has only added to her family’s anguish. Notably, the ongoing CBI probe into model Twisha Sharma’s death demonstrates the increasing importance of digital evidence and forensic analysis in dowry cases.

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Courts must send a strong message that ensuring justice for victims of dowry harassment will take precedence over the rights of the accused. The larger challenge extends beyond courtrooms. Dowry persists because of deep-rooted social attitudes that continue to commodify marriage. Stronger enforcement, faster trials, greater economic empowerment of women and a collective refusal to tolerate dowry can make a big difference.

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