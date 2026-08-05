Drain discipline : Encroachments magnify Himachal’s flood force

HEAVY monsoon rain may trigger flashfloods, but the scale of destruction is often determined by human actions. A recent study on the devastating Mandi flashfloods has reportedly concluded that encroachments along natural drains significantly amplified the disaster's impact, underlining an uncomfortable truth: while cloudbursts cannot be prevented, the damage they cause can certainly be reduced. The findings come even as Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under relentless rain. Hundreds of roads have been blocked in recent weeks, houses have been damaged by flashfloods and landslides, and several districts remain under weather alerts, exposing once again the fragility of mountain infrastructure and the vulnerability of settlements built too close to streams, rivulets and drainage channels.

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The Himalayas are among the world’s youngest mountain systems, inherently prone to landslides and flashfloods. Yet, rapid urbanisation, indiscriminate hill cutting, concretisation of slopes, narrowing of drainage channels and construction on floodplains have steadily increased the risks. Encroachments choke natural watercourses, forcing raging torrents to seek new paths through homes, roads and markets. Disaster management in hill states must move beyond relief and compensation towards prevention. Mapping and protecting natural drainage networks should become a planning priority. Illegal structures obstructing drains must be removed without political hesitation. Infrastructure projects should undergo rigorous geological and hydrological assessments rather than being driven by short-term commercial or electoral considerations.

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Climate change is making extreme rainfall events more frequent and intense. That reality cannot be wished away. But converting every cloudburst into a catastrophe is not inevitable. Scientific planning, strict enforcement of land-use regulations and respect for the natural drainage system can save lives and livelihoods. Himachal’s recurring tragedies should serve as a warning that nature’s pathways cannot be occupied without consequences.