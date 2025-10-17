Drones and dealers: Punjab feels the heat of Pakistan’s covert offensive

THE five-fold surge in arms smuggling across Punjab’s border with Pakistan signals a dangerous reactivation of Pakistan’s covert playbook. With 362 weapons seized so far this year compared to 81 last year, Punjab once again finds itself on the frontline of a shadow war. Intelligence agencies link this escalation to Operation Sindoor, India’s precision strikes on terror hideouts in Pakistan and PoK earlier this year. Retaliation has come not through open confrontation but through drones and couriers ferrying Glocks, AK-47s and grenades into Punjab’s border districts.

In the past two months alone, multiple crackdowns have exposed cross-border networks backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence. Each seizure underscores how swiftly the line between organised crime and terrorism is blurring. Handlers operating from across the border use a web of gangsters and drug smugglers to deliver weapons and narcotics. These cartels, often funded from safe havens in Canada and the US, exploit Punjab’s geography and diaspora links to sustain an illicit pipeline of cash and arms. While the Punjab police have shown commendable coordination with Central agencies in intercepting these consignments, the magnitude of the recoveries suggests that what is being caught is only a fraction of what slips through.

This is not just a law-and-order issue. It is hybrid warfare — an assault on Punjab’s internal stability and India’s national security through proxies and technology. The proliferation of drones and the merging of drug and arms cartels demand an upgraded border doctrine: real-time surveillance, AI-based interdiction systems and enhanced community intelligence. Punjab cannot afford to become the testing ground of an old enemy’s new tactics. A concerted national response — backed by technology, intelligence and political will — is the only firewall against this infiltration. The time to treat these smuggling networks as national-security threats, not local crimes, is now.