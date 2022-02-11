Drop minor cases

The staggering and shameful statistics do make a strong case and the Supreme Court has rightly decided to consider the dropping of cases against those accused of minor crimes and who have been languishing in jails for many years, awaiting the delivery of the verdict. As of September 2021, an overwhelming 4.5 crore cases were pending across the apex, high and subordinate courts across India. Even as 3.3 crore cases were pending in 2019, the PRS Legislative Research has come up with another crushing figure: 23 cases piled up every minute on the pendency list. From these numbers is gleaned more shocking data: there are over one lakh cases that have been in the courts for more than 30 years. The computation by Niti Aayog in 2018 revealed that it would take more than 324 years to clear the backlog of cases in the courts. The battle to counter the problem at the prevalent pace would definitely only be Sisyphean.

No doubt, the rising number of people taking the legal recourse reflects the growing awareness of rights. But if their demands for justice are to be stonewalled by delays, it is truly denial of justice. Urgent radical and remedial steps are called for. Freeing those imprisoned for lesser crimes would not only lighten the courts of their bulky burden but also, simultaneously, tackle another dire issue. It will decongest our over-populated prisons, and allow for a more dignified existence for the teeming undertrials and criminals, at present crammed behind bars. Notably, some states are already in the process of prematurely releasing criminals who have spent over 14 years in jail.

However, freeing such criminals alone would not suffice. Tackling the burgeoning workload in the courts needs an examination of all factors contributing to such a situation. For a quicker disposal of criminal cases, the judges need to look inwards: shouldn’t they curtail their holidays? Why are so many judicial posts lying vacant? Why are court reforms such as digitisation of records not complete yet? Each step counts.