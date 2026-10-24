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Home / Editorials / Drug challenge : Bihar seizures reflect enormity of the problem

Drug challenge : Bihar seizures reflect enormity of the problem

The Tribune Editorial: A political blame game would only weaken the nation’s fight against narco-terrorism, which poses grave socio-economic and security challenges

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:19 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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THERE has been a sharp rise in cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Bihar, which imposed prohibition in April 2016. The state’s experience offers a sobering lesson: banning one intoxicant does not automatically eliminate substance abuse. The police have seized about 3.16 crore litres of liquor and made around 7.15 lakh arrests in prohibition-related cases in the past decade. However, the illegal drug trade appears to be expanding, involving heroin, brown sugar, injectable substances and ‘kota’, a raw heroin variant reportedly smuggled through routes linked to Myanmar, Nepal and the North-East.

Bihar minister Madan Sahni has rejected the claim that prohibition has fuelled narcotics trafficking, arguing that rising seizures point to a national problem. Increased drug hauls can indicate improved enforcement, greater trafficking activity or both. Several other states have their hands full. Madhya Pradesh is ranked first in the country in drug destruction, with 2.74 lakh kg of narcotics destroyed in two years. Earlier this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed Parliament that India’s private ports, particularly in Gujarat, were among the major entry points targeted by narcotics traffickers.

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The Union government has set an ambitious target of making India drug-free by December 31, 2029. This is a tall order without close coordination between the Centre and the states, as well as among the states themselves. A political blame game — for instance, AAP-ruled Punjab and BJP-led Centre are at daggers drawn — would only weaken the nation’s fight against narco-terrorism, which poses grave socio-economic and security challenges. Wedged between two drug hubs — the Golden Triangle (Myanmar, Thailand and Laos) and the Golden Crescent (Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan) — India needs a multi-pronged, long-term strategy to eradicate the persistent menace.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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