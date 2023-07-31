Drug law changes

THE Health Ministry has been quick to allay concerns, but changes to the legislation governing the manufacture, storage and sale of medicines still put a question mark over drug regulation efforts. The ministry would do well to clear the air on the necessity to introduce a compromise clause in the Jan Vishwas Bill, passed by the Lok Sabha, in respect of a specific section of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. A proposed amendment will allow compounding — paying a fine rather than facing imprisonment — for some offences. The apprehension is that this provision and the scope for an out-of-court settlement will undermine the fight against substandard drugs. There is the worry that this could well result in the manufacturers getting off lightly. The argument that the changes do not cover adulterated and spurious drugs that cause bodily harm is also being contested. How has the conclusion been drawn on what is safe and what is not?

The Jan Vishwas Bill aims to improve the ease of doing business through amendments across 42 laws. It proposes to decriminalise minor offences and rationalise punishment, doing away with provisions of imprisonment or converting some fines to penalties that do not necessitate prosecution. The government insists that the drugs Act’s Section 27D would continue to have the criminal provision of punishment of one to two years. However, the option of compounding does open a window for evading a jail term by paying up. The section relates to misbranded medicines, which the government claims have minor defects of discolouration, disintegration, dissolution and labelling.

There is a need to dispel misgivings that the move is anti-consumer and would benefit big business. Hopefully, the government will allow a wider debate in the Rajya Sabha. Transparency is the bedrock of democracy.