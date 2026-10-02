Drug seizure : Massive haul underscores the challenge

ANY massive drug haul highlights the soundness of the strategies to prevent smuggling, but also lays bare the enormity of the challenge. As the use of drones complicates the sea and land route matrix, border security is a 24/7 test for the intelligence and interception capabilities. The seizure of 526-kg heroin and methamphetamine from an Iranian dhow near Lakshadweep underscores the critical role of inter-agency cohesiveness. The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad and the Indian Coast Guard acted in tandem to intercept the Rs 3,000-crore consignment. It was booked by a Nigerian, in all likelihood to be transported to Punjab from Tamil Nadu. A transnational syndicate was dismantled at the initial stage itself.

Narcotics smuggling and drug abuse are at the centre of a heated political debate in poll-bound Punjab. A daily dose of accusations and counter-allegations has become par for the course. Peculiarly, the existing anti-drug strategies are dismissed rather than debated, with the result that even the space for constructive criticism shrinks. Lost in the humdrum is a genuine exchange of lived experiences, and with it the collective urgency to firm up or relook at earnest efforts to deal with the drug menace. While the pledge to eradicate drug smuggling and addiction is commendable, it requires a unified effort and shared wisdom. Political messaging matters on the ground. No one party has all the answers, and no isolated strategy can succeed on its own. A common meeting point on how to tackle the grave issue is essential. Working at cross-purposes is no solution.

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The presence of five Pakistanis aboard the dhow is a reminder, if any were needed, of the complex threat India faces. As new transit corridors and entry points for domestic distribution emerge, enhanced vigilance and coordinated operations are non-negotiable.