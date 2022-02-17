There has been an exponential increase in drug seizures in the country in recent years, with the darknet and the maritime route being preferred for trafficking. Heroin seizures have more than trebled — from 2,146 kg in 2017 to 7,282 kg in 2021. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) claims that effective enforcement has resulted in enhanced recoveries of all major drugs. However, drug cartels continue to explore diverse ways to escape detection by various agencies. Darknet, which comprises hidden Internet platforms that can only be accessed with specialised software and pre-configured communication protocols, presents a major challenge for the authorities. Over 90 per cent of the sales in darknet markets are reportedly related to drugs. With traffickers exploiting technological advancements for their nefarious activities, government agencies cannot afford to remain behind the game on the cyber front.

The significance of the maritime route for drug smuggling was underlined by the confiscation of around 3,000-kg heroin at the Mundra port in Gujarat’s Kutch district in September last year. The India-bound shipment was routed from Afghanistan via Iran. The fact that such a huge quantity of contraband was meant to be pushed into the country points to the involvement of a well-oiled international drug syndicate. The investigation into this high-stakes case should be thorough as well as time-bound so that the big fish can be brought to book sooner than later. The seizure of 77-kg heroin from a Pakistani boat off the Gujarat coast in December 2021, two years after 532-kg heroin was recovered at the Attari-Wagah border, stresses the need for paying serious attention to narco terrorism as a security threat.

The NCB has stated that cannabis seizures have almost doubled in five years. These ‘soft’ drugs continue to fall under the purview of the NDPS Act, even as the cultivation of cannabis for medicinal and industrial purposes is allowed in states such as Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Decriminalising cannabis by amending the Act can enable the NCB to focus on curbing the money-spinning trade in synthetic narcotics rather than expending its resources on catching small fry.