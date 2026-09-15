Drug shift : Crack down on pharmaceutical diversion

THE latest Punjab police assessment offers a mixed picture. The availability of street heroin has reportedly fallen sharply, with intensive anti-drone measures disrupting the cross-border supply chain. Punjab deserves credit for tightening its border surveillance. But the vacuum is being filled by pharmaceutical narcotics sourced from other states. According to the police, around 80% of pharmaceutical drugs reaching Punjab now originate in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi. Since 2025, 11.54 lakh tablets and capsules have been seized. This is evidence of how quickly the drug trade adapts to enforcement. The focus on drones and the Pakistan border may have disrupted one supply route, but another, more insidious network is emerging through legitimate pharmaceutical channels. Drugs manufactured for medical purposes are being diverted into the illicit market, making the challenge as much regulatory as it is criminal.

The scale of recent seizures elsewhere reinforces the warning. In 2025, the NCB uncovered a multi-state pharmaceutical diversion network involving manufacturers, stockists and front operators. In August this year, the Central Bureau of Narcotics seized nearly 67 lakh psychotropic tablets on the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh corridor. Clearly, this is not merely a problem of street-level peddlers.

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Punjab needs a coordinated response with the states identified as sources. Drug-control authorities must scrutinise manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and transporters, while police and enforcement agencies need to share intelligence. Prescription and inventory monitoring should be strengthened without restricting legitimate access to essential medicines. The sharp rise in admissions to de-addiction centres indicates continuing demand for treatment. If users simply switch from heroin to pharmaceutical narcotics, the nature of the problem changes, but its human cost remains. The drug trade has changed its route; Punjab must change its approach.