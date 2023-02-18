 e-pharmacies under cloud : The Tribune India

Put in place stringent regulatory mechanism

OFFERING convenient doorstep delivery, timely service, discounts on product prices and privacy — the e-pharmacies’ popularity is understandable. The high rate of Internet penetration is contributing to the market expansion, providing access even in remote locations. Drone delivery is no longer a futuristic idea. It’s the possible misuse, particularly through the online sale of illegal, outdated and counterfeit drugs, however, that has given rise to grave concerns. Self-medication and availability of drugs that would otherwise require prescription can be life-threatening. Without the strictest regulatory controls, a health hazard looms for the end-users. The show-cause notice to 20 leading e-pharmacies for the sale and stocking of drugs in contravention of laws is a timely rap on the knuckles that should reset the rules of the game.

The pharmaceutical industry is a strong financial lobby. Even if the clampdown is a direct or indirect consequence of the long-drawn battle between offline chemists and e-pharmacies, the issues being highlighted have huge significance. The role and duty of the e-pharmacy marketplace have to be defined clearly. With success comes responsibility. Platforms which do not adhere to the standards should be made accountable and face the music. The charter for the way forward includes punitive action in case of violations or sale of contraband items, independent evaluation, checks on misleading advertisements or claims and unethical practices, self-regulation along with enhanced consumer education.

The global e-pharmacy market value is anticipated to cross a whopping $206 billion by 2028. India is emerging as a major driving force. Given the population and socio-economic challenges in India, digital platforms can prove to be transformative. Their increasing use by healthcare professionals as well as patients will propel the e-pharmacy industry. That calls for a collaborative public-private partnership, and organic tie-ups between retailers and e-tailers. The interest of the consumer has to be the determining factor in any policy change.

