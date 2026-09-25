ECI must answer : SIR mess is a blot on Indian democracy

THE Election Commission of India (ECI) is facing a severe crisis of credibility. This constitutional body, which is mandated to protect citizens’ precious right to vote, has been rocked by disclosures regarding the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR). An investigation by The Indian Express has revealed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi raised objections at least 14 times between October 2025 and August 2026 over decisions they said were taken without their knowledge. Their concerns reportedly included changes to Form 6, centralisation of the electoral roll database, restricted access for field officials and the handling of voter deletions. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s position has become untenable, with the Congress-led Opposition renewing its demand for his ouster.

Differences among the election commissioners cannot be dismissed as administrative quibbles. They go to the heart of electoral accountability. Form 6, which is meant to facilitate voter registration, was reportedly altered without adopting the legally sustainable course of amending the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. The changes posed problems for citizens as they had to specify whether their parents’ names figured in the previous SIR. The human cost has been colossal. In West Bengal, millions of names were deleted from the draft rolls. Reports that nine in 10 appeals decided so far have resulted in vote restoration indicate that the “logical discrepancies” were largely blown out of proportion. Another disturbing fact is that the tribunals appointed by the Supreme Court will take 12 years to clear 37 lakh pending appeals in Bengal.

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The ECI must lift the veil of secrecy in the best interest of democracy. It should publish relevant records, explain its decision-making process and account for every major objection raised by its members. The poll panel owes the country clear answers — and it owes every Indian an electoral system that is inclusive and citizen-friendly.