ECI’s outreach

UNDER intense scrutiny, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced measures to address issues arising from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Presenting a united front in the wake of reports about internal differences, the ECI has stated that decisions relating to the SIR were taken unanimously and that concerns about oversight of the IT division did not amount to policy disagreements within the Commission. It has promised advance circulation of meeting agendas, compliance with election commissioners’ directions and an independent expert review of the ECINet software.

The apparent course correction — dubbed a “damage control” exercise by the Opposition — underlines an inescapable truth: when citizens’ names are at risk of being deleted from voter lists, administrative convenience cannot take precedence over accessibility, transparency and due process. The Commission has announced home visits by Booth-Level Officers, help desks and special camps for vulnerable groups, online hearings in exceptional cases and extensions for filing claims and objections in Delhi and Maharashtra. These steps could reduce the burden on voters, particularly labourers, homeless citizens, the poor and those unable to navigate complicated procedures. The decision to allow authorised family members to participate in hearings is similarly practical.

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However, implementation is a litmus test for the ECI. A voter who receives a notice should not have to undergo a bureaucratic ordeal merely to prove a democratic entitlement. If officials can collect documents at citizens’ homes and process applications online, those mechanisms should be accessible, reliable and adequately staffed. The right to vote is too fundamental for citizens to be left wondering why a technical process, an administrative error or an opaque decision has removed their name. The Commission’s new measures are a useful beginning. Their credibility will ultimately depend on whether they work on the ground — and whether every eligible voter can trust the entire process.