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Home / Editorials / Economic boost : Robust GDP growth must not fuel complacency

Economic boost : Robust GDP growth must not fuel complacency

The Tribune Editorial: The Opposition has questioned the methodology behind the GDP estimates

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:15 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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THE Indian economy began the 2026-27 financial year on a strong footing, with real GDP (adjusted for inflation) expanding by 7.8% in the April-June quarter. The performance exceeded the Reserve Bank of India’s estimate of 7% growth and comfortably surpassed most market expectations. It also kept India among the fastest-growing major economies, despite the disruption caused by the West Asia conflict, volatile energy markets and wider global uncertainty. The headline number is supported by reasonably broad-based activity. Manufacturing grew by 9.2%, while the services sector expanded at a robust pace. Private consumption also remained healthy, while higher capital goods production and government capital expenditure point to continued infrastructure and investment demand. However, the agriculture sector remains vulnerable to weather shocks.

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The data strengthens the case for an upward revision of the full-year growth outlook. The RBI’s current projection of 6.7% may prove conservative if domestic demand and investment remain resilient. Yet a good quarter should not be mistaken for immunity from risk. The 7.8% growth rate represents a moderation from the previous quarter’s 8.6% expansion. External uncertainties continue to be formidable. Trade tensions, geopolitical conflicts and possible disruptions to energy supplies could raise input costs and weaken export prospects. Higher crude oil prices would be particularly consequential for an oil-importing nation such as India.

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Domestic factors also warrant attention. Questions about inflation and unemployment cannot be dismissed simply because GDP growth has exceeded expectations. Political reactions have predictably diverged — the government has highlighted resilience and reforms, while the Opposition has questioned the methodology behind the GDP estimates. Such scrutiny is healthy, provided the debate remains anchored in evidence. The latest figures deserve recognition, but not complacency. The real test will be whether India can convert this quarterly momentum into sustained, broad-based growth that creates jobs, supports incomes and withstands the global shocks that lie ahead.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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