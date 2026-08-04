Economic openings : Revive Attari border trade, retaining caution

THE resumption of border trade through Nathu La in Sikkim and Shipki La in Himachal Pradesh after a six-year suspension is a welcome development. Though modest in value, this traditional commerce sustains traders, transporters and border communities while reviving centuries-old trading links with Tibet. More significantly, it signals that even amid unresolved strategic differences, carefully regulated economic engagement can coexist with robust national security. The reopening of these Himalayan routes, closed since 2020 after the Covid-19 pandemic and the Galwan clash, offers a useful lesson. India has rightly maintained its military vigilance along the Line of Actual Control while permitting limited, closely monitored trade that benefits local livelihoods. Economic pragmatism and strategic caution are not mutually exclusive.

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The same balanced approach should inform thinking on the Attari-Wagah Integrated Check Post. There can be no compromise on national security, and cross-border terrorism remains the principal obstacle to normal relations with Pakistan. Yet Punjab has paid a heavy economic price for the prolonged closure of the country's only land trade gateway with its western neighbour, further connecting into Afghanistan, Central Asia and even beyond. Before the latest suspension, the Attari route handled trade worth nearly Rs 3,900 crore annually, besides facilitating imports from Afghanistan. The World Bank has estimated the potential for India-Pakistan trade at around $37 billion annually, much of which is currently diverted through third countries, adding avoidable costs. The closure has disrupted the livelihoods of transporters, customs agents, warehouse operators and thousands of workers dependent on the border economy.

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A phased reopening of Attari under stringent customs and security protocols would restore livelihoods, reduce logistics costs and revive Punjab’s frontier economy. Legitimate commerce, conducted under vigilant oversight, can become an instrument of regional development and confidence-building.