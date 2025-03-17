DT
Empty stomachs

Empty stomachs

PDS coverage based on outdated data
article_Author
Editorial
Updated At : 02:20 AM Mar 17, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
India’s Public Distribution System (PDS) is one of the largest food security programmes in the world, yet it continues to leave millions behind. The recent admission by the food ministry to a parliamentary panel that 7.9 million eligible beneficiaries remain outside the PDS due to outdated population data is deeply concerning. The government’s argument that no additional beneficiaries can be added until the next Census — delayed indefinitely since 2021 — rings hollow in the face of persistent hunger and malnutrition. Food security is a fundamental right under the National Food Security Act, 2013, which mandates coverage of 75 per cent of rural and 50 per cent of urban populations. This was calculated using the 2011 Census figures, covering 813 million people. Since then, India’s population has grown significantly. The government’s refusal to update its beneficiary count, despite a Supreme Court directive, suggests a failure of both policy and intent.

The situation is worse for poorer households, which struggle to afford diverse, nutrient-rich diets, often relying on cheap, calorie-dense but nutrient-poor foods. The PDS primarily provides staple grains like rice and wheat, but lacks essential nutrients needed to combat malnutrition. The Covid-19 pandemic exposed the inadequacies of the food safety net, forcing the government to expand PDS benefits temporarily. If such a move was possible during a crisis, why is it not being considered now? Several states, including poorer ones like Chhattisgarh and Odisha, have extended food security benefits using their own resources. The Central Government must follow suit.

The country’s economic growth cannot be celebrated while millions struggle for their basic right to food. The government must use available population estimates and ensure that every eligible citizen is included in the PDS immediately. Delaying action until the next Census is not just bureaucratic inertia — it is a moral failure.

