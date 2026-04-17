Eroding federalism: BBMB rule change dilutes riparian rights

THE Centre’s decision to amend the rules governing the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has triggered predictable outrage in Punjab and Haryana. But the issue goes far beyond routine political protest. At its core lies a fundamental question: how far can Central authority extend into institutions that were designed to embody cooperative federalism? By ending the longstanding convention that key technical posts in the BBMB would be held by officers from the partner states, the Centre has altered the delicate balance that underpins the management of crucial river waters. For Punjab and Haryana, whose agrarian economies depend heavily on these waters, the move is being seen as a dilution of their rightful stake.

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The timing is equally significant. With summer approaching and water demand set to rise, any perception of reduced state control risks fuelling inter-state tensions, particularly against the backdrop of the unresolved SYL canal dispute. Trust, once eroded in water-sharing arrangements, is difficult to rebuild. The Centre may argue that broad-basing appointments enhances efficiency and professionalism. Yet, governance structures in a federal polity cannot be judged by technocratic logic alone. They must also inspire confidence among stakeholders. In river water management, where history, geography and politics intersect, legitimacy is as important as competence.

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What is needed is not unilateral change but consultation and consensus. The BBMB has long been a symbol of negotiated coexistence between riparian states. Undermining that symbolism risks reopening old fault lines. A course correction is still possible. The Centre must engage with the states to evolve a framework that balances efficiency with federal sensitivity. In matters of shared resources, cooperation cannot be commanded; it has to be cultivated.