Escalation in Ukraine

Russia’s most widespread air strikes against Ukraine since the start of the war in February, in retaliation for the blowing up of a key bridge to Crimea, mark an alarming escalation. For Ukraine, the launch of missile strikes on capital Kyiv and other cities is a sign of President Putin’s desperation and his increasing isolation at home and on the world stage after a string of military setbacks. For the Kremlin, the strategic shift in hitting civilian targets and destroying infrastructural facilities is meant to convey that Russia is in no mood to back down. Expressing its deep concern over the dangerous trajectory of the conflict, India has renewed its call for dialogue and cessation of hostilities.

New Delhi has reiterated that the window for crisis diplomacy is still open and must be explored. More important, that it could offer the only way out of what appears to be an impossible situation. The air strikes are likely to result in more western support for President Zelenskyy, including the swift delivery of air defence systems. It will boost Ukraine's will to fight and, conversely, Russia's appetite to justify more ugly turns to the war that seems to have no end. A nuclear showdown is no lame threat. The sooner closed-door conversations commence, the higher the chances of de-escalation. The first task has to be to talk about talks, if a truce is not on the table for now.

Washington and its allies have been projecting that the war has been a costly blunder for President Putin. The assumption is that he is banking on a plan of escalation to de-escalate — raising the spectre of nuclear confrontation and bombarding Ukraine while actually seeking a not-so-dishonourable exit. Be that as it may, the approach to letting things fester and for Zelenskyy to rule out negotiations only increases the risk of taking decisions that could prove to be catastrophic.