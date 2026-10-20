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Home / Editorials / Ethanol curbs : Prioritising sugar supply is a pragmatic step

Ethanol curbs : Prioritising sugar supply is a pragmatic step

The Tribune Editorial: The oil marketing companies can now only blend ethanol produced from corn, broken rice and surplus rice procured by the FCI

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:17 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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THE Centre’s direction to state-owned fuel retailers to stop procuring ethanol derived from sugar and sugarcane-based feedstocks comes not a day too soon. Given the record-high retail prices of sugar and the pressing need to shore up domestic availability, the move to prioritise supplies of the sweetener over ethanol is pragmatic. Inadequate rainfall in Maharashtra and Karnataka, the biggest cane-producing states, has severely impacted production forecasts. Sugar mills diverted around 10 per cent of the total output to ethanol production during the current year till the end of September. The prohibition rightly puts the focus on keeping a lid on prices, ensuring there is no shortage of supply, and minimising sugar imports. Crucially, it highlights the need for a flexible and nuanced approach in pushing India’s ambitious ethanol-blending programme.

The oil marketing companies can now only blend ethanol produced from corn, broken rice and surplus rice procured by the Food Corporation of India. How this transition unfolds will be closely watched. The restrictions reflect the challenges of ethanol production, as the government has made E20 — a 20 per cent ethanol blend in petrol — the nationwide mandatory standard. The goals of lowering crude oil import, providing clean energy and maintaining sufficient sugar stocks for domestic consumption may not always align. Concerns also persist over the ethanol blend’s compatibility with older vehicles. The best of plans need unfiltered feedback and a constant engagement with all the stakeholders. A transformative policy, in particular, must have the bandwidth to adapt after factoring in the experiences on the ground.

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A fuel blending programme dependent entirely on food crops will remain vulnerable to the shifting demand-supply dynamics. Long-term stability demands heavier investments in drawing up sustainable and diversified solutions, such as scaling up ethanol production from crop residue.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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