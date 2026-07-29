Ethanol imbroglio : Transition must be fuelled by data

THE Union government has admitted in Parliament that it has not conducted any assessment to determine the proportion of vehicles in India that are currently compatible with E20 fuel (80 per cent petrol, 20 per cent ethanol). This disclosure reveals a glaring gap between the nation’s green energy ambitions and ground-level preparedness. A nationwide transition can’t be expected to succeed without a comprehensive enumeration. The E20 push is aimed at reducing crude oil imports, cutting emissions and strengthening India’s biofuel economy. The government insists that extensive studies and field trials have found the fuel to be safe for use under prescribed standards. Scientific testing under controlled conditions is valuable, but policymaking affecting millions of motorists requires real-world data.

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The contradiction is stark. The government claims that 20 crore two-wheelers and more than 3 crore petrol cars have been using ethanol blends over the past few years without significant issues. However, it has not assessed how many of those vehicles were designed or certified for E20. Without such baseline information, assurances about safety and performance may appear unconvincing. The growing public unease, reflected in transport unions’ protests, the Opposition’s demands for transparency and the emergence of a satirical online campaign (E20 Janta Party), should be taken seriously. Consumers deserve clarity on warranty protection, long-term maintenance costs, fuel efficiency and liability in case of engine damage. Trust cannot be built solely through official clarifications; it must rest on irrefutable evidence.

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The government’s indication that production capacity is being created for higher ethanol blends and flex-fuel vehicles suggests that E20 may not be the final destination. Such progression demands even greater public consultation and data-driven policymaking. The road to greener, cleaner mobility will be smoother when citizens are convinced not only that the policy is beneficial, but also that their concerns have been heard and addressed.