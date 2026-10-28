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Home / Editorials / Ethanol policy : Clarity is a must to facilitate transition

Ethanol policy : Clarity is a must to facilitate transition

The Tribune Editorial : India should pursue ethanol innovation, but not treat it as a universal solution

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:18 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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BARELY 24 hours after the Road Transport Ministry notified changes in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules to permit flex-fuel vehicles designed for E100 (nearly pure ethanol), the Petroleum Ministry has stated that there is no immediate plan to increase ethanol blending beyond 20%. Perhaps the government should think its own potentially good idea through before manifesting an embarrassing flip-flop. The E100 move promises reduced dependence on imported crude oil, but it raises questions about affordability, infrastructure and the long-term ethanol policy. Without reliable supplies, car buyers may find themselves paying for advanced technology that they cannot conveniently use. Moreover, conventional petrol vehicles cannot safely use E85 (85% ethanol, 15% petrol) or E100 unless specifically designed and certified for these blends. Clear communication and adequate consumer protection are therefore essential.

The distinction between authorising the use of technology and changing the national blending target must be explained clearly to dispel doubts. Also, ethanol expansion should not come at the cost of food security. The exclusion of sugar-based ethanol from the 2026-27 procurement tender reflects concerns over domestic sugar availability. Greater reliance on maize and rice, meanwhile, demands careful assessment of food supplies, agricultural prices, water use and pressure on land resources. Claims of savings on oil imports must be weighed against these costs.

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India should pursue ethanol innovation, but not treat it as a universal solution. Transparent fuel pricing, independent vehicle performance assessments and dependable distribution networks must accompany regulatory changes. Whether E100 becomes widely beneficial will depend less on what the rules permit than on how responsibly the policy is implemented and how effectively public trust is built.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

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