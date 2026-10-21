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Home / Editorials / Europe on the boil : Economic strain fuels violent protests

Europe on the boil : Economic strain fuels violent protests

The Tribune Editorial: The labour unions have called for mass demonstrations on November 5

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:12 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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RISING fuel costs, declining public services and a housing crisis have emerged as the defining markers of discontent in several parts of Europe, fuelling an autumn of social unrest. What began in France as student demonstrations over poor schooling conditions has evolved into broader protests over the cost-of-living crisis. Against the backdrop of economic stagnation and a tradition of popular protest, the country has witnessed escalating violence and looting. The triggers may vary across Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Albania, but high fuel and energy costs underpin the unrest in each case. Adding fuel to the fire is the intense election cycle in the coming months. High-stakes elections are scheduled in Spain, France, Italy, Poland and Greece amid growing far-right, anti-immigrant movements.

In Spain, housing protests began after an 87-year-old woman was evicted following a 230 per cent rent increase by an investment fund. Trade unions have announced a nationwide strike on November 1. Young agitators have waged battles against the police in Italian cities as well as in Belgium. Albania has blamed Iran and Russia for stoking violent protests sparked by a planned resort backed by Donald Trump’s son-in-law. Governments now face a shared challenge. If France cannot contain the unrest soon, the instability risks spilling more widely across borders.

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The public anger is a discordant end to French President Emmanuel Macron’s final term in office. The country is in campaign mode ahead of the April elections, with far-right candidate Marine Le Pen leading the polls. She has positioned herself as a staunch law-and-order candidate while blaming the left wing for the chaos. The labour unions have already called for mass demonstrations on November 5 against the proposed budgetary spending cuts and tax measures. It’s a stiff test for the ruling dispensation.

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