EV battery fires

THOUGH it is being pushed as the technology of the future, the spate of fire incidents involving electric vehicles (EVs) across the country comes as a setback. Facing an erosion of public trust and consumer confidence, it’s a moment of reckoning for the fledgling EV industry as vehicles get recalled in large numbers to plug the possible defects. With a team of independent experts being put on the job to probe the battery fires and the Centre acting tough, fresh guidelines are expected on the safety of electric vehicles. These could include different tests to be conducted to ascertain safety standards as well as the number of samples to be tested. Manufacturers, specialists and certification agencies need to work towards a whole new change around battery technology in the coming days.

Fine-tuning the cost and efficiency of electric vehicles has been a continuing struggle for the automakers, and battery fire poses a fresh challenge. It’s back to the drawing board as they negotiate issues such as optimisation in hot weather conditions, and focus on batteries that are best suited. An immediate change that should be made mandatory is having an alarm system which can alert the owners when the battery overheats. As the electric vehicle and battery demand increases manifold, the regulators have a tough job on hand to ensure certification compliance and implementation. The entry of sub-standard vehicles is not only a safety risk, but could derail India’s journey in the critical technology space.

The experts’ demand list includes smart battery and thermal management systems. The government’s draft battery swapping policy offers a glimmer of hope, providing for charging in a controlled environment and thus completely avoiding the possible fire incidents at home. The way forward calls for sticking to a dedicated policy that incentivises players with proven track records of safety and standards, as the EV industry looks for the right answers.

#electric vehicles