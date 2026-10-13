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Home / Editorials / Exam racket : Such scams erode trust, undermine merit

Exam racket : Such scams erode trust, undermine merit

The Tribune Editorial: When impersonation allows undeserving candidates to enter public institutions, merit is compromised

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:14 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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MONTHS after the NEET fiasco, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has unearthed a multi-state banking recruitment racket. This exposes another disturbing breach of trust in India’s competitive examination system. The use of iris scans to identify impersonators shows that technology can uncover fraud, but it also raises a key question: how did this malpractice escape detection in the first place? According to the CBI, iris scans taken during public sector bank recruitment exams matched those of the arrested persons rather than the genuine candidates. An audit by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection reportedly flagged 257 suspects, including 180 who were already employed in banks. The probe concerns alleged impersonation in exams held between 2020 and 2024.

For millions of young Indians, competitive tests are gateways to a secure future. When impersonation allows undeserving candidates to enter public institutions, merit is compromised. The presence of potentially tainted recruits in public service also raises doubts about institutional accountability. The banking recruitment case echoes concerns over NEET, the medical entrance test, where paper leak allegations and other irregularities have repeatedly shaken public confidence.

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Technology offers part of the solution. Biometric verification (including iris scans), secure digital records and independent audits can make impersonation harder. However, these safeguards must be implemented consistently at every stage, from registration and written exams to interviews and final appointment. Recruitment agencies should act swiftly on suspicious patterns. Restoring public confidence requires more than arrests and technological tools; it demands transparent procedures, vigilant oversight and exemplary punishment. Every genuine candidate deserves a fair chance — and every public institution owes the nation a recruitment process worthy of its trust.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

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