Exam racket : Such scams erode trust, undermine merit

MONTHS after the NEET fiasco, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has unearthed a multi-state banking recruitment racket. This exposes another disturbing breach of trust in India’s competitive examination system. The use of iris scans to identify impersonators shows that technology can uncover fraud, but it also raises a key question: how did this malpractice escape detection in the first place? According to the CBI, iris scans taken during public sector bank recruitment exams matched those of the arrested persons rather than the genuine candidates. An audit by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection reportedly flagged 257 suspects, including 180 who were already employed in banks. The probe concerns alleged impersonation in exams held between 2020 and 2024.

For millions of young Indians, competitive tests are gateways to a secure future. When impersonation allows undeserving candidates to enter public institutions, merit is compromised. The presence of potentially tainted recruits in public service also raises doubts about institutional accountability. The banking recruitment case echoes concerns over NEET, the medical entrance test, where paper leak allegations and other irregularities have repeatedly shaken public confidence.

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Technology offers part of the solution. Biometric verification (including iris scans), secure digital records and independent audits can make impersonation harder. However, these safeguards must be implemented consistently at every stage, from registration and written exams to interviews and final appointment. Recruitment agencies should act swiftly on suspicious patterns. Restoring public confidence requires more than arrests and technological tools; it demands transparent procedures, vigilant oversight and exemplary punishment. Every genuine candidate deserves a fair chance — and every public institution owes the nation a recruitment process worthy of its trust.