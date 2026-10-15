Exam reforms : AI-generated papers merit a trial

INFOSYS co-founder Nandan Nilekani has suggested an innovative way to curb paper leaks. His proposal to use artificial intelligence (AI) to generate question papers on exam day offers a promising opportunity to reform a system desperately in need of credibility. Nilekani, who is heading a committee dedicated to systemic reforms, has argued that setting the papers from a vast question bank at the last minute could eliminate the commercial incentive behind paper leaks. His idea, coupled with a nationwide transition to computer-based testing, deserves serious consideration. However, technological innovation must be accompanied by institutional accountability and equal access. The logic behind AI-generated papers is compelling. If questions are selected securely just before a test, the possibility of advance access could be substantially reduced. Still, independent audits and human oversight will be essential to prevent errors, bias and manipulation.

The proposed expansion of computer-based testing infrastructure needs equal attention. Although India already has around 1.5 lakh testing locations, accommodating millions of candidates will require secure Internet connectivity and standardised examination facilities. Rural students and candidates from economically backward areas must not be placed at a disadvantage. An earlier committee made extensive recommendations on security, governance and the functioning of the National Testing Agency. Yet subsequent controversies, including the 2026 NEET paper leak, have exposed serious implementation gaps. Another committee will achieve little unless its suggestions translate into measurable action.

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Examinations shape young people’s future, so their integrity is a matter of public trust. Nilekani’s technology-led approach could mark a significant step forward, provided it is implemented transparently, inclusively and responsibly. India needs a system in which every student can compete fairly and trust the result.