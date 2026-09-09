DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Editorials / Executive excess : Accountability must follow arbitrary action

Executive excess : Accountability must follow arbitrary action

The Tribune Editorial: The Allahabad High Court’s sharp rebuke to a bureaucrat should serve as a a warning that civil servants are custodians, not owners, of coercive authority

article_Author
Editorial
Updated At : 01:14 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

THE Allahabad High Court’s sharp rebuke to the Uttar Pradesh bureaucracy over the detention of a Delhi University student under the National Security Act should serve as a warning to governments across the country. Describing the conduct of officials as “despotic”, the court cautioned that such behaviour could turn Uttar Pradesh into an “Orwellian Dystopia”. The language is unusually strong, but so is the issue at stake: the arbitrary deprivation of liberty. The court’s decision to quash the detention raises serious questions about the manner in which extraordinary powers are being exercised. Preventive detention is an exceptional measure, justified only when there is credible material to show that an individual poses a threat to public order or national security. It cannot become a convenient substitute for ordinary criminal law or a tool to silence dissent.

In this case, the court reportedly found no convincing evidence linking the student to violence or incitement. The authorities were unable to produce material such as a WhatsApp message or video demonstrating that she had instigated rioting or destruction. The distinction between participating in a protest and inciting violence is fundamental to a constitutional democracy. More troubling are the court’s observations about the administrative process. It questioned discrepancies surrounding the timing of the arrest and the preparation of official records, describing the process as appearing to be ex post facto.

Advertisement

The court’s direction to recover Rs 5 lakh compensation from the officials responsible, and to record its displeasure in their service records, is equally significant. Accountability cannot stop at the state exchequer when individual officials misuse public power. Civil servants are custodians, not owners, of coercive authority. Their loyalty must be to the Constitution and the law. A democracy can withstand noisy protests; it cannot afford a bureaucracy that mistakes dissent for danger.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts