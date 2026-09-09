Executive excess : Accountability must follow arbitrary action

THE Allahabad High Court’s sharp rebuke to the Uttar Pradesh bureaucracy over the detention of a Delhi University student under the National Security Act should serve as a warning to governments across the country. Describing the conduct of officials as “despotic”, the court cautioned that such behaviour could turn Uttar Pradesh into an “Orwellian Dystopia”. The language is unusually strong, but so is the issue at stake: the arbitrary deprivation of liberty. The court’s decision to quash the detention raises serious questions about the manner in which extraordinary powers are being exercised. Preventive detention is an exceptional measure, justified only when there is credible material to show that an individual poses a threat to public order or national security. It cannot become a convenient substitute for ordinary criminal law or a tool to silence dissent.

In this case, the court reportedly found no convincing evidence linking the student to violence or incitement. The authorities were unable to produce material such as a WhatsApp message or video demonstrating that she had instigated rioting or destruction. The distinction between participating in a protest and inciting violence is fundamental to a constitutional democracy. More troubling are the court’s observations about the administrative process. It questioned discrepancies surrounding the timing of the arrest and the preparation of official records, describing the process as appearing to be ex post facto.

Advertisement

The court’s direction to recover Rs 5 lakh compensation from the officials responsible, and to record its displeasure in their service records, is equally significant. Accountability cannot stop at the state exchequer when individual officials misuse public power. Civil servants are custodians, not owners, of coercive authority. Their loyalty must be to the Constitution and the law. A democracy can withstand noisy protests; it cannot afford a bureaucracy that mistakes dissent for danger.