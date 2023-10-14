AMID the no-holds-barred Israel-Hamas war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that conflicts and confrontations being faced by the world today do not benefit anyone. ‘This is the time for peace and brotherhood… and to move forward together,’ he said at the P20 summit; this is virtually a reiteration of his advice to Russian President Vladimir Putin last year — ‘now is not a time for war’. Ironically, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the exact opposite — ‘now is a time for war’ — on Thursday as Israeli warplanes continued to pound Gaza in retaliation for the deadly weekend strikes by Hamas militants.

The war, which has claimed thousands of lives within a week, is set to enter a critical phase as the Israeli military has ordered around one million Palestinians living in northern Gaza to evacuate ‘for their own safety and protection’. Gaza’s Hamas rulers have urged Palestinians to ‘remain steadfast in your homes and stand firm’ against Israel, while the United Nations has warned that such a large movement of people cannot take place without devastating consequences. The unfortunate residents, deprived of food and fuel, are caught between vengeful invaders and the Mediterranean Sea.

Israel, which has hit Hamas hard with a blistering counterattack, now needs to exercise restraint, as suggested by its close ally, the US. The latter, which has high stakes in West Asia, has thrown its weight behind Tel Aviv but it does not want the conflict to spread across the entire region. Earnest efforts are needed to minimise civilian casualties and ensure the safety of Gaza residents. The protracted Russia-Ukraine war has already caused a global upheaval, disrupting food and energy supplies; another war of a similar magnitude would be ruinous for the world at large.

