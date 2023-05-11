 Extreme weather : The Tribune India

Extreme weather

Cities have to be prepared with action plans

Extreme weather


UNUSUAL weather is the new normal, from the sudden advent of summer-like conditions in March to the cooler-than-usual temperatures in May. Snowfall is not uncommon in the higher reaches of the Himalayas during this time of the year. What has come as a surprise is how frequently it has snowed in towns located at lower altitudes in Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. That’s a rare occurrence. Average temperatures have touched record lows. The northern plains have been spared the scorching heat associated with May so far. It’s a welcome relief, but the trend does raise concerns, especially as the climate crisis is predicted to lead to more such weather fluctuations. The impact on the onset of monsoon is being closely watched.

Experts fear that intense heatwaves and extreme weather events are likely to become more frequent as the planet warms. An extreme heatwave was witnessed in parts of India and Pakistan last year. Between 2031 and 2060, there is a likelihood of mega heatwaves; the intensity could double between 2071 and 2100. Studies show that India recorded a 55 per cent rise in deaths due to extreme heat between 2000-2004 and 2017-2021. The warming of the Arabian Sea is expected to result in intense heat episodes in northwest and central India.

Considering the widespread public safety concerns, a comprehensive heat action plan is now an unavoidable necessity. Cities have to be prepared to minimise damage as entirely new conditions are emerging. The vulnerable population has to be identified, infrastructure readied for emergency situations and awareness campaigns launched to highlight health risks associated with heat exposure. Corporates and voluntary organisations must be encouraged to install potable water dispensers across towns and cities. Governments cannot shy away from providing urgent financial and technological assistance to adapt to the warming environment. Investment in urban greening is valuable, as is promoting and incentivising sustainable forms of design and building techniques sourced from traditional architecture.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Jalandhar byelection: AAP MLA Dalbir Tong arrested for violating code of conduct

2
Nation

Pak actor Sehar Shinwari wants to file complaint against PM Modi; see Delhi Police’s epic reply

3
Nation

All fit and suitable short service officers not approved for permanent commission to get extension beyond 10 years: AFT

4
Pollywood

Ludhiana court vacates stay on Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila biopic

5
Jalandhar

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress, Akali leaders jointly ‘catch’ AAP outsiders functioning illegally as booth agents

6
Trending

Another PDA video of couple inside Delhi Metro surfaces, DMRC asks passengers to ‘behave responsibly’

7
Punjab

Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection: 54.4 per cent polling recorded; key factors that led to low turnout

8
Chandigarh

No outing for a week: 36 PGI students face action for skipping PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’

9
Diaspora

3 Indian-origin men jailed in UK for smuggling cannabis worth 1 million pounds

10
Nation

Killing of doctor in taluk hospital outcome of police, govt failure: Kerala High Court

Don't Miss

View All
Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Top News

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple

Police have seized bags from them, they were staying in Guru...

72% voting; pollsters give Cong the edge

72% voting; pollsters give Cong the edge

3 polls predict clear majority for Congress, one for BJP | I...

54.5% turnout amid code violation claims

54.5% turnout amid code violation claims

SC junks plea against Imran’s 8-day custody

SC junks plea against Imran's 8-day custody

Indicted in Toshakhana case; 7 dead in clashes; army hardens...

Wrestlers demand narco test on WFI chief under SC supervision

Wrestlers demand narco test on WFI chief under SC supervision


Cities

View All

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple

Operation Vigil: Amritsar Cops take out flag marches, search railway station, mall

Gurdaspur murder: Victim’s family accuses police of laxity

Encroachments eat up space on slip roads in Amritsar

Sale of ACs, fans, coolers yet to pick up pace in district

Weeklong protest by SKM from tomorrow

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Master plan provisions to be kept intact: Heritage panel

Master plan provisions to be kept intact: Heritage panel

36 PGI students grounded for skipping ‘Mann ki Baat’

St Kabir recognition withdrawn

Teachers press for regular job

Centre pulls up UT for poor enrolment of special kids

Policy regulating cab aggregators, delivery service providers approved

Policy regulating cab aggregators, delivery service providers approved

APPOINTMENT OF DERC CHAIRMAN: Supreme Court to take up Delhi Govt’s plea on May 16

Woman beats mother-in-law to death using frying pan in Delhi

Pet lovers gatecrash seminar on stray dogs

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Result may go down to the wire

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Result may go down to the wire

Day of commotion, confrontation & car, motorbike chases

‘Whoever wins should get our pension hiked’

Voters' day out

‘Need employment, development in rural areas’

Pedestrian bridges along ROB cry for civic body’s attention

Pedestrian bridges along ROB cry for civic body’s attention

Bus rams into stationary truck on national highway, 15 hurt

2 fresh Covid cases in dist

10 hotels sealed for violations

DIG, SSP lead 'Operation Vigil' in Khanna