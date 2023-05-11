UNUSUAL weather is the new normal, from the sudden advent of summer-like conditions in March to the cooler-than-usual temperatures in May. Snowfall is not uncommon in the higher reaches of the Himalayas during this time of the year. What has come as a surprise is how frequently it has snowed in towns located at lower altitudes in Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. That’s a rare occurrence. Average temperatures have touched record lows. The northern plains have been spared the scorching heat associated with May so far. It’s a welcome relief, but the trend does raise concerns, especially as the climate crisis is predicted to lead to more such weather fluctuations. The impact on the onset of monsoon is being closely watched.

Experts fear that intense heatwaves and extreme weather events are likely to become more frequent as the planet warms. An extreme heatwave was witnessed in parts of India and Pakistan last year. Between 2031 and 2060, there is a likelihood of mega heatwaves; the intensity could double between 2071 and 2100. Studies show that India recorded a 55 per cent rise in deaths due to extreme heat between 2000-2004 and 2017-2021. The warming of the Arabian Sea is expected to result in intense heat episodes in northwest and central India.

Considering the widespread public safety concerns, a comprehensive heat action plan is now an unavoidable necessity. Cities have to be prepared to minimise damage as entirely new conditions are emerging. The vulnerable population has to be identified, infrastructure readied for emergency situations and awareness campaigns launched to highlight health risks associated with heat exposure. Corporates and voluntary organisations must be encouraged to install potable water dispensers across towns and cities. Governments cannot shy away from providing urgent financial and technological assistance to adapt to the warming environment. Investment in urban greening is valuable, as is promoting and incentivising sustainable forms of design and building techniques sourced from traditional architecture.